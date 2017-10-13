Award-winning dietician gives back at Super Clinic

DIETICIAN Megan Leane is using her University of the Sunshine Coast 2017 Outstanding Alumnus Rising Star award to make an impact in Gladstone.

The award recognised graduates under 35 years old who excelled in their field and gone above and beyond to provide community support.

"Volunteering is good as a whole, but it's good to see that the impact can be seen and felt,” she said.

There are only three awards presented each year and Ms Leane was awarded for volunteering about 500 hours in the last 4 years, following her 2016 Observer Best in Business Award - Young Business leader Under 30 Years Old.

Ms Leane told The Observer she had always wanted to work in the medical field since high school.

"I always wanted to in something medical related but didn't really want to be a doctor,” she said.

"I'm a big foodie as well so that always went hand in hand quite nicely.”

Ms Leane said she saw a lot of patients with Type 2 diabetes and heart disease in Gladstone.

The practice provides a range of weight loss services, and also helps to treat food intolerance and eating disorders.

"I found the University of Sunshine Coast was a tight knit community that had some really strong values about obligation and service.” she said.

Ms Leane said because she grew up in an isolated community in New South Wales, she understood the difficulties associated with lack of medical services.

"Growing up, we take days or even weeks off school so we can access medical services,” she said.

"I did spend some time in hospital as a kid and that meant weeks and weeks away from family and home because we couldn't access those things ourselves.

"Coming to Gladstone, I knew there wasn't a dietician, I knew those services were lacking, and that's probably somewhere I could make some impact.”