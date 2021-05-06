Menu
Katryn Apel with Prime Minister Scott Morrison, showing him her new book, Bird in the Herd
Education

Award-winning CQ children’s author shares new book

Vanessa Jarrett
6th May 2021 11:00 AM
Children’s book author Kathryn Apel’s main audience is usually the littlies, given her genre, but this week she had a special reader – Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

While touring the grounds at Beef Australia, the PM popped by the Kids Zone where Ms Apel had just finished a story time with a group of schoolchildren.

Catching Mr Morrison as he was walking past, Ms Apel showed him her new book, Bird in the Herd, and he had a brief chat with her.

Bird in the Herd is Ms Apel’s “book of patience”, as it is a story she wrote 19 years ago.

She had the idea for the storyline when she was looking out of the kitchen window of her Miriam Vale grazing property and saw a “bird in the herd that stalked as it walked”.

The book is a cumulative rhyming story and each thing grows until there is a catastrophe and a twist at the end, set around an Australia cattle property.

The rhyming words are written in colour, making it a good educational resource.

“It’s teachable and usable in the classroom but it’s lots of fun,” Ms Apel said.

The book is illustrated by Renee Treml with “bright, simplistic and humorous drawings”.

“I love her artwork, it’s just so well suited to the tone of the book,” Ms Apel said.

“Going through the production last year in the drought, when the dams were drying out around us, I was just so pleased Renee had done such vibrant colours, it feels like a joy book.”

The book was also picked up by Big W and is the first Ms Apel’s has had on sale in the nationwide company.

She previously published a book “Bully on the Bus” which was awarded the winner of the 2015 Australian Family Therapists’ Awards for Children’s Literature – Younger Readers/Picture Book Category and NCSS and CBC Notable Social Studies Trade Book for Young People 2019 (America).

This accolade led to Ms Apel spending three weeks in America in 2019 on a tour around schools.

Ms Apel grew up on a farm and married a grazier and draws inspiration from rural life around her.

“It might start with stories from now but then the story starts to flow and different things contribute to it,” she said.

Visit Kathryn Apel’s website here.

