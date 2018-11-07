'Really proud’: Entertainment centre’s journey to the top

ON THE UP: Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre venue leader Kim Roberts and Gladstone Regional Council acting general manager of strategy and transformation Carly Quinn at the 2018 Best in Business Awards.

ON THE UP: Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre venue leader Kim Roberts and Gladstone Regional Council acting general manager of strategy and transformation Carly Quinn at the 2018 Best in Business Awards. Matt Taylor GLA031118BIBAWA

THE Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre has been drawing applause since it opened in 2014 but it's the work done over the past year that has created the greatest cheer.

GECC won the Entertainment & Recreational Business award at Saturday's Best In Business Awards, beating out some stiff competition in the process.

The GECC came up against Dance Kix, Gladstone Cinema, Industrie Nightclub, Lake Awoonga Boating & Leisure Hire and Compleat Angler for the award, but were able to provide a point of difference compared to the other businesses.

"One of our goals is to deliver something the community can't get at other venues," GECC venue leader Kim Roberts said.

"It's also what we deliver in the theatre and the opportunities that come with that. For example we have Sydney Dance Company come to town and some of our local students get to dance on stage with them - we look for programs that can leave a legacy in the community.

"As a team we were really proud to get the award to recognise the effort we have been putting in and that we've had some really great achievements over the past 12 months."

NEW IDEA: Tourism Minister Kate Jones speaking at the LGAQ conference in Gladstone. Chris Lees

Ms Roberts said flexibility was another asset GECC has to attract events and conferences to the region.

"One of the most interesting (events) we did recently was a Fight Night for 600 people and then turned it around for Lifestyle Church on the Sunday morning," she said.

"For a relatively small team of 15 full-timers we deliver a lot."

GECC has some impressive numbers from the 2017/18 financial year, which were all presented to the Best In Business judging panel.

However, Ms Roberts said one of its proudest achievements was having two successful apprentices work at the venue, with three currently in progress.

2017/18 GECC highlights

Events delivered: 312 (up from 187)

Theatre patronage: 26,029 (27% increase)

Total engagement: 65,075