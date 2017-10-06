27°
Avoid Wild Cattle Creek and swim between the flags

CAUTION: People swimming at Wild Cattle Creek have been advised to stick between the red and yellow flags at Tannum beach.
MATT HARRIS
THE Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club are reiterating the message to Gladstone region residents and visitors to swim between the red and yellow flags patrolled by surf lifesavers.

Tannum Sands SLSC officials and Gladstone Regional Council staff have noticed an increase in the number of people swimming at Wild Cattle Creek since the recent sand push to re-profile the creek's shoreline.

Work started on the Wild Cattle Creek erosion back in August.
Club president Stafford Sharpe advised people swimming at the mouth of Wild Cattle Creek to find a safer place to swim.

"During my 10 years as a lifesaver at Tannum Sands we have rescued at least five people each year who have been swept out to sea on the outgoing tide,” Mr Sharpe said.

"We are currently patrolling Saturday afternoons and all day Sunday.

"Outside of these times there are no lifesavers present to help if people get into trouble.”

Wild Cattle Creek's tidal currents and rips are strong and four people drowned at the location between 1992-2008.

