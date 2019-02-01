Burpees officially ‘a waste of time’

Scarlett Joansson’s trainers, brothers Eric and Ryan Johnson who own Homage Fitness gyms across US, say burpees are a waste of time.

IT'S the words nearly every person who exercises wants to hear - "burpees are a waste of time".

Brothers Ryan and Eric Johnson, who are the muscle who keep actress Scarlett Johansson looking fit and fabulous, are aware that burpees are not the most enjoyable exercises, even describing it like "adding garbage for the sake of it".

"If there's one specific exercise people should stop doing it'd probably be the burpee," Eric told Insider.

Clearly, it's not something they make Johansson do - or their other list of celebrity clients which include actors on films such as Captain America: Winter Soldier and Avengers: Infinity War - Part 1.

The brothers, who own a new line of gyms (Homeage Fitness) across Miami, New York and Washington, say, there are plenty of other ways to get your heart pounding and muscles all fired up.

"In the bigger picture I don't believe that a burpee will have any sort of advantage that will make you hit your performance goals, other than getting your heart rate up, and there are so many other tools to do that will actually transfer over and help you in other facets of your training plan," Eric told Insider.

Instead, the boys recommend kettlebell swings, squat jumps or boxing.

"You're going to get the benefits of an explosive movement that's going to get your heart rate up but is also going to hit your hamstrings, glutes, lats, and core," he said.

Australian martial arts expert Richard Norton training with Scarlett Johansson. The Johnson brothers suggest boxing instead of burpees to keep the heart rate pumping. Picture: Supplied.

"Learning that skill is going to transfer over if you wanted to deadlift or just look better or get your heart rate up."

They even believe most people can't do burpees properly anyway - more of a reason to stop, no?

Providing you have the technique down pat they suggest squat jump are the best way to go, but if you also dislike those, boxing is your best bet.

"Learning how to box or any kind of martial art is a great replacement for burpees," Ryan told the publication.

"Replace a minute of burpees with a minute of hitting a heavy bag."