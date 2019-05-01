Avengers star’s eye-watering paycheck

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame cast outside the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX Forecourt at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX last month. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The highest paid actor from the Avengers movies has been revealed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it's Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr, who rakes in the most money.

Sources told THR Downey Jr negotiated "a unique financial arrangement" with Marvel Studio boss Kevin Feige, and he gets a percentage of box office grosses for each of the Avengers movies.

According to the same sources, the Iron Man star made at least $106 million from last year's Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War: Benedict Wong, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr.

He also received $7 million for just three days of work on the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming.

With the latest film Avengers: Endgame smashing box office records around the world, you can bet RDJ is looking forward to yet another handsome payday.

The Hollywood Reporter also claimed Scarlett Johansson would pocket $28 million for her upcoming Black Widow stand-alone movie that she is also producing.

As for Aussie Chris Hemsworth, he was paid between $21 to $28 million for each of the final two Avengers movies for playing Thor.

That's the same amount Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, was paid for each of those two films.

Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige with Avengers: Endgame cast members Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner.

Avengers: Endgame is in cinemas now and has made more than $1.9 billion worldwide so far.

It's already the fastest movie to cross the $US1 billion ($A1.41 billion) threshold, taking in a mammoth $US1.2 billion ($A1.7 billion) in just five days around the world. The previous record holder, Avengers: Infinity War, did it in 11 days.

Endgame also broke the Australian record for presales having sold $18 million in tickets before its release.

It's now on track to topple the highest-grossing movie (not adjusted for inflation), Avatar, at $US2.7 billion.