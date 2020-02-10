Available: Pink Beverly Hills Hotel-inspired mansion

MICHAEL Willems, who chalked up more than $1 billion in residential sales at the top end of the Gold Coast market, is selling his multimillion-dollar Main Beach house and heading to the beach.

The pink Peak Ave house, on a rare double block, is to be auctioned, a move which Mr Willems says is designed to "speed up the move to the sand".

He and wife Dayna have bought an unnamed beachfront property in Main Beach Pde and plan to be in residence by early April.

"That's why we're moving quickly to sell - our three children can't wait to get to the surf," he said yesterday.

The eye-catching exterior. Picture: Quentin Tod.

"Hence we're absolutely determined to sign up a buyer."

"And there's no way we'd turn our back on Main Beach - its appeal is getting more enticing by the day, with the old buzz well and truly back."

The Willems bought their five-bedroom Peak Ave home for $4.5 million in 2017 and undertook a major renovation that included the Beverley Hills Hotel-inspired pink look.

The unique home is on the market. Picture: Quentin Tod.

Mr Willems said the property, named The Main Beach Bungalow, was an unbelievable family home that offered a private oasis in the suburb.

Its centrepiece is a 25-metre pool with a lagoon pool and crossed by a bridge.

Michael Willems (right) with Danny Andrews and Julian Sutherland at the grand opening cocktail party for Metro88 at Southport.

The house, which featured in Luxury Home Design Australia in 2011, includes two full-size kitchens, temperature-controlled wine storage, and undercover parking for five vehicles.

Mr Willems said he had lived at Main Beach on and off since 1988 and "I couldn't get the place out of my blood".

An interior shot of the pink home. Picture: Quentin Tod.

Mr Willems, in 22 years, became the highest-selling residential real estate agent in the more than a century that Ray White has operated in Queensland.

He three times was named the No. 1 salesperson in the Ray White group internationally.