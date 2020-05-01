Menu
CRYSTAL CLEAR: Gladstone residents can enjoy cool mornings and mild, clear days for the next week. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch
Autumnal shift in Gladstone weather

NICK KOSSATCH
1st May 2020 12:00 PM
LONG sleeves, a fire and perhaps a fine glass of red will suit over the next few nights in Central Queensland.

That’s courtesy of a dry and colder southerly change that followed a vigorous and complex cold front and associated low pressure system that swept through the south-eastern states.

Overnight temperatures are expected to get down to 11 degrees just before sunrise on Friday morning, up to a maximum of 27 degrees with sunny skies.

Inland places such as Biloela will expect to shiver overnight with minimums in single digits and maximums starting from low to mid 20s.

Meteorologist Kimba Wong said fine conditions were expected with just a slight chance of a shower on Thursday as winds pick up moisture in a south-east to easterly flow.

“We have a cooler and drier south-westerly wind for the next couple of days and the days will be noticeably cooler,” she said.

“The winds will ease back and that means the minimums will drop back.”

Ms Wong said temperatures dropped to 16 degrees at Gladstone Airport and 18 on Friday morning at Radar Hill but will dip to as low as 11 likely between 5.30am and 7am on Saturday morning.

“The far west of Queensland may see some frost in areas like Central Highlands and Coalfields, Darling Downs and Granite Belt,” Ms Wong said.

Forecast temperatures: Today: 13-27; Sun: 11-26; Mon: 13-26; Tue: 16-27; Wed: 16-27; Thu: 18-28

RELATED STORY: Winter is coming, but the big chill starts now

RELATED STORY: Warning as storms race towards southeast ahead of icy blast

