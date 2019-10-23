Menu
Crime

Autopsy: What actually killed man found dead in car

by CHRIS MCMAHON
23rd Oct 2019 7:54 AM
Subscriber only

THE AUTOPSY of murdered Gold Coast man Cameron Martin has revealed he died of a gunshot wound.

The 47-year-old was found dead on Friday night in the shattered remains of his white 2015 Mercedes Benz C200 series sedan, which collided with a tree off Tallebudgera Creek Road.

Cameron Martin.
Police are not at this stage revealing where Martin was shot but told media yesterday Martin had an unknown chest wound.

Police are still investigating the circumstances which led to his death.

It is unknown if the Pimpama man was shot in Martin Shiels Park or whether he was shot and killed in the car.

Shane Ross
Shane Ross

 

The autopsy on Martin's friend, Comanchero bikie Shane Ross, is expected to be conducted today.

Ross's body was found nearby in bushland at on the corner of the Pacific Highway and Tallebudgera Creek Road.

The 36-year-old Coomera man, who had appeared in a Sydney court just a week ago, had a "significant" head injury.

Motorists have reported seeing an injured man walking along the side of Tallebudgera Creek Road around the time of Friday's crash.

Detectives are now appealing for anyone else who may have witnessed a person - or has dashcam footage - in the vicinity of Tallebudgera Creek Road from 9pm to 10pm on Friday to come forward.

autopsy cameron martin editors picks gold coast shane ross

