How having a barbecue can help your health

SIZZLE: Chief cook Rhys Delioglanis, Joe Anderson, Alec Inman and Matt Klem all attended the month's first Wet Your Whiskers.

SMALL Motor Service is joining the effort to raise awareness for men's health this Movember.

Starting yesterday, the auto-repair businesses will host a Wet your Whiskers Wednesday every Wednesday of the month.

Owner Maurice Paterson said a gold coin would get participants a barbecued sausage, drink and opportunity for meaningful dialogue.

"The gold coin is just a token to send off to the charity," Mr Paterson said.

"It's all about connecting, it's all about having some dialogue and making sure that everybody in our family and our circle of friends is OK.

"Some sort of support mechanism."

Mr Paterson said men who committed self harm and suicide often lacked meaningful connections with those around them, and depression could be attributed to simple things like stress experienced while living away from home.

"We're just getting people thinking about it, talking about it," he said.

"Way too many young men lose their lives prematurely, our children, our brothers, our fathers.

"We all have a family member that's been touched by this insidious plague that's wrecking our nation at the moment."

Wet your Whiskers will be held every Wednesday of the month from 8-10.30am at 75 Hanson Rd.