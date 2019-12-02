Auto apprentice awarded

AUTOMOTIVE electrical apprentice Joel O’Grady was announced as Brisbane City Council’s 2019 overall apprentice of the year last week.

Mr O’Grady grew up in the Gladstone region and completed a heavy vehicle apprenticeship before moving to Brisbane.

He said he had just completed an automotive electrical apprenticeship with Brisbane City Council.

The council’s CEO Colin Jensen presented the award.

He said Mr O’Grady was recognised for his strong work ethic and “willingness to tackle any task”.

“Joel has a genuine thirst for knowledge and is always keen to expand his abilities in the auto electrical field,” Mr Jensen said.

“For every year of his apprenticeship Joel has been a recipient of one of the apprenticeship awards.”

He said Mr O’Grady was working on a Voith diagnostic tool.

“This tool will be able to fault-find and diagnose transmission faults with the flick of a toggle switch,” Mr Jensen said.

He said it reduce the council’s issue diagnosis times.

Mr O’Grady said it felt nice to be recognised, but “other apprentices work hard and deserve praise”.

He said students looking at going into an apprenticeship would benefit from doing work experience in their field of interest.

“You can meet the people and see if you like the work before you decide you want to apply for the position,” Mr O’Grady said.

“It’s a hard thing to decide what you want to do straight out of high school.”

He said graduating students shouldn’t feel pressured to decide on a career straight out of school.