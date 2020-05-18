Author gives away books for kids in isolation

Tracey Farquhar with her children's novel Archie Bidet And The International Incident and her upcoming novel Archie Bidet And The Great Venetian Art Heist

GLADSTONE kids will be able to delve into another world thanks to a free book from a local author.

Tracy Farquhar has recently self-published her first fiction novel in the series Archie Bidet and the International Incident and has made it free for a limited time to help kids stuck in isolation.

Set in 1952, the children's book follows the adventures of Archie Bidet, a 10-year-old boy who is propelled from his everyday life to living with his wealthy aged aunt and uncle where he unravels secrets and solves murder mysteries.

Ms Farquhar started writing the novel three years ago while working full-time as a veterinary nurse.

She was inspired by her own passion for reading historical crime novels.

"I always loved reading the genre myself, and trying to piece it together," Ms Farquhar said.

"When you are creating that kind of story, it is really quite fun because you can put the pieces in yourself."

While it is a children's murder mystery, Ms Farquhar said there was nothing graphic in the novel and was suitable for young readers from nine to 12 years old.

Ms Farquhar said she wanted to inspire the imaginations of schoolchildren.

"There is a certain age where we are encouraged to use our imagination, and then all of a sudden it's 'come on, knuckle down … you're a grown-up now', and I thought it's a real shame," she said.

"This book is set in 1952 so some of the language is different and through Archie, they are able to go on a whole adventure."

Ms Farquhar said her favourite part about writing the novel was letting her imagination run wild.

"Using my imagination, it's been really good fun. I can't wait to do the next one," she said.

Ms Farquhar's second novel Archie Bidet and the Great Venetian Art Heist is expected to be released later this year.

She is currently making notes for the third novel in the series.

Archie Bidet and the International Incident is available now on Amazon for $3.99 but from May 27-31 it is free.

For more information, go to tracyfarquharbooks.com.