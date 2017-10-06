27°
Author's book goes international

LOCAL AUTHOR: Sue-Ellen Pashley says when she writes she's "not necessarily a happily ever after type of girl, but there has to be a satisfying ending”. Mike Richards GLA041017BOOK
Julia Bartrim
SUE-ELLEN Pashley can now call herself an international author after her novel, Aquila, published by Penguin Random House in 2015, was recently published in Germany.

"It's lovely to have a book that I can't read that's got my name on it!” she laughed.

The publishers sent her a whole box full of the German language editions.

The publication came about through her Australian publishers who sought out other publishers around the world.

"It took a little while for that contract to be negotiated before it came out in Germany,” Sue-Ellen said.

But her publisher has told her Australian books sell well in Germany.

"The publishers were quite excited about releasing it, (they thought) that it would do quite well,” she said. "And if it goes really well in Germany who knows?”

The title of the novel was changed to 'On the Precipice of Heaven' (Am Abgrund Des Himmels).

Sue-Ellen also has a new book coming out soon, a children's picture book, called The Jacket.

"It's about this beautiful jacket that is loved by this little girl and gets passed down to her sister,” she said. "They are doing all the illustrations now, they have a brand new illustrator, I've seen the black and white copies and they look awesome.”

From Aquila, a paranormal romance for young adults, it's quite a shift to a children's book.

But Sue Ellen says, "I just like all genres, I quite enjoy writing different genres.”

The Benaraby based author has always been interested in writing.

"I was lucky enough when I was probably nine or 10 to meet Mem Fox,” she said.

"That was pretty much decided then that I wanted to write, my poor parents had to sit through many stories.”

But Sue Ellen got drawn into other things, studying and then working as a social worker.

It was only about eight years ago that she returned to her childhood passion.

"I threw myself into going along to workshops and talking to other writers,” she said.

With three books to her name and more in the pipeline, it seems the hard work is paying dividends for this writer.

