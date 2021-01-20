Authorities scramble to shut down illegal rave wave

Forestry authorities are trying to stop a full moon party in a State Forest this weekend just days after man was detained over a similar event over New Years.

Authorities are bracing for another rave in a Queensland forest, just days after Border Force announced it would deport a French national following an out-of-control "bush doof" on New Year's Eve.

A rave that took place from December 31 to January 2, west of Gympie, occurred on HQPlantations forestry land and the company has since been made aware of plans for a "full moon party" this Saturday.

Concerns have been raised about the events, which have taken place amid fears of another COVID-19 outbreak in Queensland, with restrictions on public gatherings still in place.

The organisation has called on residents and community members to report any suspicious activity, both in the area and online, with the address for such events often posted to social media just hours prior.

"These illegal parties are often organised using 'underground' social media channels, with advance notice of the date and general vicinity however exact locations shared only on the day," an HQPlantations spokeswoman said.

"Anyone who becomes aware of a suspicious party or rave in State Forests before or during the event, should report what they know to Policelink on 131 444 as soon as possible, no matter how insignificant the information seems."

Some of the damage left behind after an illegal rave in the Gallangowan State Forest over New Year's.

Images of the New Year's Eve rave showed shirtless people camping out of dozens of cars and conversing along a dirt road in the Gallangowan State Forest between Jimna and Goomeri, southwest of Gympie.

As a result, Border Force said a French national had been detailed and would be deported. Police are also investigating.

HQPlantations said the raves happen regularly from the Glasshouse Mountains to Kuranda, in Far North Queensland.

"Over the past few months there have been a growing number of illegal rave parties being held in plantation forests from the Glasshouse Mountains to Kuranda," a spokeswoman said.

"Illegal raves aren't just a problem for land managers and law enforcement. Adverse impacts are also felt by neighbours and neighbouring communities."

Party-goers have left behind mounds of rubbish, disturbed residents in the area and seen drunk or high ravers turn up on people's doorsteps.

