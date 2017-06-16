Authorities continue search for ship deserter

AUSTRALIAN Border Force officers are continuing their search for a man who failed to return to his ship at the Port of Gladstone on June 2.

The man, a Chinese national serving as a crewman on a commercial bulk cargo vessel, is not currently considered a security risk by the Department of Immigration and Border Protection, however a Border Force spokesman said activity to locate the man continued.

"Generally speaking, when a ship deserter is located they would be detained and removed from Australia as soon as possible," he said.

Shipping crew members for non-military vessels are granted maritime crew visas for their entry to Australia, a process which requires them to pass character assessments.

The visas are valid for three years, however each crew member is subjected to further risk assessment procedures each time they re-enter Australia.

Anyone not granted the visa is restricted to their vessel while in Australian territorial waters.

While not unheard of, ship desertion is not common at the Port of Gladstone, according to Border Force statistics.

"An average of just one or two deserters (have been) recorded each year for the past several years," the spokesman said.