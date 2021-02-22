Authorities called to suspicious package

Queensland Ambulance and police have responded to an incident at Dalrymple Dr. GENERIC FILE PHOTO.

Queensland Ambulance and police have responded to an incident at Dalrymple Dr. GENERIC FILE PHOTO.

Emergency services have responded to the discovery of a suspicious package in the Gladstone region this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police received a call for assistance from Fort Knox Storage Gladstone, at Dalrymple Dr, about 8.15am and paramedics were dispatched to the location about 1.50pm.

The spokeswoman said a suspicious package was located at the site by employees.

It is unclear whether evacuations have taken place as a precaution, however, a QAS spokesman said there were no patients being treated at this stage.

MORE TO COME.