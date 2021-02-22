Authorities called to suspicious package
Emergency services have responded to the discovery of a suspicious package in the Gladstone region this morning.
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police received a call for assistance from Fort Knox Storage Gladstone, at Dalrymple Dr, about 8.15am and paramedics were dispatched to the location about 1.50pm.
The spokeswoman said a suspicious package was located at the site by employees.
It is unclear whether evacuations have taken place as a precaution, however, a QAS spokesman said there were no patients being treated at this stage.
MORE TO COME.