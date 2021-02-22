Menu
Queensland Ambulance and police have responded to an incident at Dalrymple Dr. GENERIC FILE PHOTO.
Breaking

Authorities called to suspicious package

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
22nd Feb 2021 1:54 PM
Emergency services have responded to the discovery of a suspicious package in the Gladstone region this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police received a call for assistance from Fort Knox Storage Gladstone, at Dalrymple Dr, about 8.15am and paramedics were dispatched to the location about 1.50pm.

The spokeswoman said a suspicious package was located at the site by employees.

It is unclear whether evacuations have taken place as a precaution, however, a QAS spokesman said there were no patients being treated at this stage.

MORE TO COME.

