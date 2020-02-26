Author to add touch of creativity to women’s lunch

Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours' Esther Arzolay, Paul Brew and Walaa Eldewik are busy making final preparations for their International Women's Day lunch

Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours' Esther Arzolay, Paul Brew and Walaa Eldewik are busy making final preparations for their International Women's Day lunch

CELEBRATE International Women’s Week with Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours as it hosts women from all walks of life at the Women’s Voices – A Forum and Lunch.

WIN general manager Paul Brew said the March 13 lunch was one of the organisation’s showcase events.

“We want to celebrate our diversity of community, particularly our strong women,” Mr Brew said.

“All women of all nationalities are strong by nature and I think this opportunity is a chance for us to showcase and welcome all women from our community.”

The informal event will bring together women for lunch and to learn from renowned local author Sue-Ellen Pashley who will share story-crafting techniques and methods.

Ms Pashley is the creator of young adult novels Aquila, The Day We Met and Streamer.

“We’re privileged and honoured to have a local author bring a sophisticated degree of creativity to the event to share,” Mr Brew said.

Women’s Voices is a free event hosted at Gladstone Inclusion Centre on Off St and bookings are essential.

To secure your spot, email programs@win-australia.org.au or call 4903 1931 by March 11.