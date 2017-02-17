'Authentic, active and alive': Popular church sets its sights on Calliope

NEW LOCATION: Lifestyle Church pastors Tizena and Aaron Bachmann say they are excited for the church's expansion to Calliope.

LIFESTYLE Church pastors say it was their success in Gladstone that inspired the opening of a new church at Calliope.

The church will officially launch on Sunday with a family day for the community.

"We have a genuine heart for our region and are very excited to announce our plans to connect with the people of Calliope,” Lifestyle Church pastor Aaron Bachmann said.

"Our Calliope leaders, Dan and Leigh Gunter, are very excited to see lives impacted only for the best.

"They love meeting new people and would be honoured to have you come along for our official launch.”

Pastor Aaron said the church's aim was to be "authentic, active and alive”.

"We believe that church is to be enjoyed and it's a place for the entire family,” he said.

"Sundays are a highlight of the week for so many and we love gathering to celebrate the incredible message of faith, hope and love that God brings to our lives.”

Pastor Tizena Bachmann said the people of Lifestyle Church were people with a purpose.

"We want to speak hope into people's lives, we want them to be encouraged and empowered to pursue their God-given dreams, regardless of their circumstances,” pastor Tizena said.

Sunday's launch will be held from 4pm at the Calliope Community Centre on Don Cameron Drive.

A jumping castle, face painting, kids program and sausage sizzle will be part of the free event.

"The kids will have a blast and our team would love to invite people across the region to take another look at church,” pastor Aaron said.