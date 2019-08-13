Menu
Auswide Bank Tannum Sands branch will close on August 30.
Auswide Bank Tannum Sands branch to close after 15 years

Jessica Perkins
by
13th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
LEAVING only the Commonwwealth Bank branch in Tannum Sands, Auswide Bank will close the doors to its Tannum Sands branch on Friday, August 30 at 4pm.

The branch had been operating since 2004.

Auswide Bank head of Central Queensland Matthew Challies said the decision to close the branch was due to a decrease of in-store customers.

"The changing needs of our customers have seen a substantial increase in the number of customers that are choosing to do their banking by digital, online, card or phone-based means,” Mr Challies said.

"This has resulted in a significant reduction in the number of customers that come into our branch.

"Our branch at Goondoon St in Gladstone is open for business and will be available to assist our customers with all of their banking needs, including home or investment, personal and business lending transactions.”

