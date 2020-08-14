Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man in his 20s has died from COVID-19 overnight - the youngest life to be claimed by the virus in Australia.
A man in his 20s has died from COVID-19 overnight - the youngest life to be claimed by the virus in Australia.
Health

Australia’s youngest virus death

by Anthony Piovesan
14th Aug 2020 1:05 PM

Australia has recorded its youngest coronavirus death on Friday.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the tragic news that a man in his 20s was among 14 deaths announced on Friday.

A 30-year-old Queensland man was reported to be the previous youngest person in the country to die from the wildly infectious disease in June.

It takes the state's death toll to 289.

Three more women and two men in their 80s and four men and four women in their 90s also sadly passed away.

Twelve of the 14 deaths were linked to aged-care.

It comes after Victoria's daily coronavirus infections rose again with 372 new cases recorded overnight, taking the state's total to more than 16,100.

Originally published as Australia's youngest virus death

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Luncheon focused on parenting support for Gladstone

        Premium Content Luncheon focused on parenting support for Gladstone

        News To raise funds for Strong Communities, Senator Amanda Stoker will be the guest of honour.

        • 14th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
        How Gladstone can haul QLD out of COVID slump

        Premium Content How Gladstone can haul QLD out of COVID slump

        News Senator teams up with federal member and candidate to push port city forward.

        RATES DISCOUNT: How to take advantage of incentive

        Premium Content RATES DISCOUNT: How to take advantage of incentive

        Council News Gladstone residents can nab a 10 per cent discount on their rates this year.

        IN COURT: Everyone listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Everyone listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...