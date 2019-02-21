Australia's specialist medicos to converge on Toowoomba

CLEAN BILL OF HEALTH: Jaden Frame, the general manager of TSBE Health (left) and St Vincent's Private Hospital anaesthetist Dr Robert Gray discuss plans for the conference in May.

SOME of the country's top regional doctors will converge on the Garden City in May in what some officials are lauding as a game-changer to bring medical specialists to Toowoomba.

The Royal Medical Specialists Association is hosting its second national conference on May 22, bringing with it some of the best educators, specialists and policy makers in the country.

"If you attract medical specialists to the region it creates jobs for allied health and nurses," Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise Health general manager Jaden Frame said.

Mr Frame said health was the biggest employer in the Toowoomba region, with figures from 2015 showing it employed more than 10,000 people and contributed $751 million to our gross domestic product.

While the conference will focus on national issues. though there will be some important take-aways for Toowoomba health administrators.

Specialist conference: The Royal Medical Specialists Association is hosting its second national conference in Toowoomba in May

"We want to see how we can attract more medical specialists to regional Australia and Toowoomba," Mr Frame said.

"There are a lot of opportunities here, the facilities at Wellcamp Airport have allowed us to have this conference because now we can have people from around Australia land in Toowoomba.

"Ultimately we want these people to network with the medical professionals in Toowoomba to apply learnings and drive things forward.

"Toowoomba is doing a fantastic job attracting medical specialists but we can always learn from places like Geelong and Orange ... I think it's great."

TSBE is hosting the event in partnership with the Royal Medical Specialists Association.