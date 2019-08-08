Australia's sexiest town has a new sexy store

Gladstone's second adult shop, Tuppys, will open on Friday, August 16 on Toolooa Street.

Gladstone's second adult shop, Tuppys, will open on Friday, August 16 on Toolooa Street. Matt Taylor GLA070819SHOP

COMFORTABLE, calm and relaxed - that's how a savvy businesswoman wants customers to feel when they enter Gladstone's brand new adult shop.

Tuppys Adult Toy Store, which started as an online project for Lisa Lowry and her husband two years ago, is moving from that platform to a bricks and mortar boutique on Toolooa St.S

Despite Gladstone being crowned Australia's sexiest earlier this year, it's only the second adult store to open as a shop front in Gladstone.

But Lisa says the title, announced by Lovehoney based on online sales, wasn't the reason for opening the store.

The couple also owns Jetts Fitness and recently sold a diesel fitting business in November.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Gladstone's second adult shop, Tuppys will open on Friday, August 16 on Toolooa Street. Facebook

Lisa said Tuppys was about having fun.

"The amount of people I've spoken to when they've asked what we're doing... I'll let them know, and the excitement on their faces is absolutely priceless," Lisa said.

"You go 'wow I didn't realise it was so needed', and they start to express their deepest darkest secrets.

"They have a comfortable feel once they know what it's all about ... and it makes for some interesting conversations."

With a range of products easily accessible online, Lisa was surprised to find that many people still value being able to walk into a shop and see the products they're buying.

Her approach will be to allow customers to browse without an in-your-face sales technique, but will facilitate advice as people need it.

"Personally, walking inside a store and having someone hit you up (immediately), people can be offended by it, especially in this industry," she said.

"Not everyone's always happy to be in here but they need to feel comfortable and that's what we're offering."

Tuppys Adult Toy Store opens on August 16 with a launch event at the store from 6pm.