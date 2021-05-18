Inspired by Tokyo's iconic Shibuya Crossing, Australia's 2020 Olympic Games uniform has been revealed.

Nine athletes showcased the designs to be work by the Australian team at the Opening and Closing ceremonies from Sportscraft at Sydney's Wyllie Baths.

"The design process was inspired by the electric lights, vibrant colours and bustling atmosphere synonymous with Tokyo," a statement read.

Pictured are Olympic Athletes (from left) Gronya Somerville, Lachlan Tame, Keesja Gofers, Jess Fox, George Ford, Bendere Oboya, Tarni Stepto, Dan Watkins and Safwan Khalil, unveiling the Sportscraft Tokyo Olympic Games Uniforms at Wylies Baths in Coogee today. Picture: Tim Hunter.

"The angles used in the designs were inspired by Japan's famous Shibuya Crossing intersection, along with elements of the Southern Cross."

The hero piece of the collection is a tailored blazer featuring the names of Australia's 320 Olympic Gold medallists in the jacket lining.

"The design has a distinct Australian feel and I look forward to the Australian community seeing the official Australian Olympic uniforms for Tokyo 2020," Australian Olympic Team Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman said.

"After the challenges athletes have faced in making it to the Games, putting on this uniform will be a special milestone for the Australian Olympic Team members."

Shibuya Crossing, Tokyo, inspired angles used in the designs.

The Olympic uniform is rounded out by Volley sneakers.

Dual Olympic medallist Jess Fox said: "It's so special to wear a jacket that has the name of every Australian Olympic champion written on the lining, From Edwin Flack right through.

"They're on your back, I feel like they've got my back - all of us that get a chance to wear this jacket are carrying on the Australian legacy.

"It also then stokes our own dream and that desire to have our own names etched there for future Olympic generations."

Originally published as Australia's Olympic Games uniform unveiled