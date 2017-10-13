27°
Australia's 'next Steve Jobs' teaches emerging tech to Gladstone school

NEW WORLD: Scott Millar (second from left) running his workshops with students Jayden Ringuet, Raffin Rahman, Riley Bale and Niklas Healey at Clinton State School.
Caroline Tung
by

CLINTON State School students took a leaf out of Star Wars and Iron Man movies yesterday as they learnt how to program robots from a tech prodigy.

Buy Our Product Industries founder Scott Millar√, 17, has been compared to Steve Jobs.

His STEAM workshops introduced an arts element to shake up the traditional STEM curriculum around the country.

"I wanted to make it accessible for kids of all ages and for people from all walks of life,” he said.

During the one-hour sessions, Scott and his team set up four stations, where kids got hands-on experiences in artificial intelligence, augmented reality and simple robotics.

Scott said as a kid he realised he may never be able to use or afford the technology and got straight to work.

"The business name is simple and it's a bit quirky, just like us,” he said.

Jayden Ringuet and Raffin Rahman, during a STEAM workshop with Scott Millar at Clinton State School.
Clinton State School digital technologies specialist teacher Tracey Dunnett√ said the students had a lot of fun as they learnt.

"The kids go back to class and say they've been playing,” she said. "We tried to get them to understand that they're programming.”

Activities included making a Google voice kit using a Raspberry Pi with a little DIY Google home that talked and sang songs.

Drawings came to life as they popped up from an iPad at the augmented reality station - scanned from a piece of paper.

"They can create holograms, take photos and videos of themselves and project it just like in Star Wars and Iron Man,” Scott said. "It's just some simple robotics skills and showing how simple it can be.”

Scott founded his business 2014 as part of a school project which sold key rings, and expanded into hologram projection in 2015.

Gladstone Observer
