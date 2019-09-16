Australia’s incredible 113-year low

England won the fifth Ashes Test but Australia holds on to the urn after drawing the series 2-2.

The home side sealed a 135-run win at The Oval shortly before stumps on day four.

Here are the talking points from the day's play.

AUSSIES' UNFORTUNATE 113-YEAR LOW

David Warner's shocking series ended on another terrible note when he was caught at slip for 11 as his tormentor Stuart Broad got him out for the seventh time in 10 digs.

It was just the second time he's made it to double figures all summer as he finished with 95 runs from five Tests at an average of 9.5.

Fewest runs opening the batting in 10+ inns in a Test series:

95 (avg 9.50) DA Warner Aus v Eng 2019

136 (avg 13.60) JW D'Arcy NZ v Eng 1958

164 (avg 16.40) PH Punjabi Ind v Pak 1954/55#bbccricket — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) September 15, 2019

Warner's opening partner Marcus Harris fared even worse on day four, bowled by Broad for nine as he finished the series with 58 runs in three matches.

Sad to say Marcus Harris has given the Aussies nothing in this Test, and probably needs a huge start to the Shield season to be in contention again. — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) September 15, 2019

The diabolical performance of Australia's openers - who failed to post a 20-run partnership all series - saw the team's top two dismissed for single figures 14 times. That's a world record for most single-digit scores by a team's opening batsmen in history.

ALL-TIME TEST RECORD ALERT:

With Harris' dismissal today, Australia's openers have amassed 14 single-figure scores this series - a record for a team in a Test series.

Previously: 13, by England in SA in 1905-06. Four teams have had 12. Previous Ashes record: 11. #Ashes2019 — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) September 15, 2019

WARNE ROASTED FOR WARNER GAFFE

Shane Warne has one of the sharpest minds in cricket but his radar was a little off when commentating the start of Australia's innings.

Before today David Warner had scored just 84 runs all series but the legendary leg-spinner was tipping him to change that with a big score in the final innings of the tour.

RELATED: England wins but Aussies celebrate

Warner played a couple of nice punches through the off side to start his knock and Warne was talking the opener up, predicting him to bounce back and return to form.

But the left-hander nicked Stuart Broad to slip for 11 moments after Warne made his bold call, and social media was quick to roast the King of Spin for his misguided hot take.

There goes Shane Warne’s prediction of ‘a big score’ for Warner. Maybe he should commentate the actual cricket not the imaginary cricket in his head #engvaus #theAshes — Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottliebFOX) September 15, 2019

WADE RETURNS TO FORM

Matthew Wade won his spot back in the Test team on the back of his hot streak in domestic cricket but had endured a lean trot since spanking a century in the second innings at Edgbaston.

He made promising starts and played roles in valuable partnerships in Leeds and Manchester, but still went seven innings without reaching 50 after a second innings century in Birmingham. However, the left-hander rectified that today by posting a classy ton - the fourth of his Test career.

Wade looked as good as he has since posting his hundred in the series opener, dancing down the wicket and hitting spinner Jack Leach through cover and punching the quicks through the off side off the back foot.

Wade scored at a good clip and cracked 17 fours and a six as he made England work extremely hard for its win, dragging the contest out almost to stumps on day four.

There were suggestions Wade was under pressure for his spot leading into this Test but he'd have to be a favourite to hold onto a middle order berth when the Australian summer kicks off with a series against Pakistan in a couple of months.

Matthew Wade celebrates reaching his century. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

PAINE'S DRS MIRACLE

Tim Paine has had a wretched run with the Decision Review System (DRS) but he finally got a call right for the first time this series.

Marais Erasmus kept his finger down when the Aussies appealed for a caught behind decision off Jofra Archer in the second over of the day. Paine believed Archer had gloved a short ball down the leg side and he turned out to be right.

UltraEdge showed Archer got a faint tickle on the ball on its way into Paine's gloves and the Australian captain took his review record to 1/13 for the series.

SMITH SETS ANOTHER RECORD

Steve Smith's departure for 23 came as a shock to everyone as he recorded his lowest score of the series.

Joe Root moved Ben Stokes to leg slip and one of England's plans finally worked as Smith worked a ball of his hip straight to the all-rounder, who took a great catch low to his left.

It was the first time Smith hasn't raised his bat in an innings this summer and was also the first time England has got Australia's best player out for less than 80. But even though he couldn't extend his record run of 10 straight half centuries against England, Smith still managed to create a special piece of history.

By making as many as he did in his final Ashes dig, Smith set a new record for the most runs scored in a Test series by a single player this century. By racking up 774 runs at an average of 110.57, he broke his own mark, which he set against India in the home summer of 2014/2015.

Most runs in a Test series since 2000

774 STEVE SMITH 2019 v ENG

769 Steve Smith 2014/15 v IND

766 Alastair Cook 2010/11 v AUS

714 Graeme Smith 2003 v ENG

712 Jacques Kallis 2003/04 v WI

706 Ricky Ponting 2003/04 v IND



@cricketcomau #ENGvAUS #Ashes — Swamp (@sirswampthing) September 15, 2019

“Doesn’t know where his off stump is, Archer swinging it, he’s got no runs all series and he looks all over the place - but got a real feeling for Warner getting big runs today!” - Shane Warne 🤦‍♂️ — Robin Chipperfield (@sportchippers) September 15, 2019