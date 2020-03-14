Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An infectious disease expert says PM Scott Morrison should be tested for the coronavirus and Australians should avoid all mass gatherings this weekend.
An infectious disease expert says PM Scott Morrison should be tested for the coronavirus and Australians should avoid all mass gatherings this weekend.
Health

Australians need to 'get real' about virus

14th Mar 2020 6:12 AM

As the number of coronavirus cases in Australia continues to rise, an infectious disease expert has urged Prime Minister Scott Morrison to be tested.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton was diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease yesterday, after attending a Cabinet meeting with the PM on Tuesday. But the Prime Minister's office insists there's no need for Mr Morrison to be tested nor self-isolate.

About 200 cases of the coronavirus have now been confirmed across Australia, and three people have died.

There are 92 cases in New South Wales, 36 in Victoria, 35 in Queensland, 16 in South Australia, 14 in Western Australia, five in Tasmania, one in the Northern Territory, and one in the ACT.

On Thursday afternoon there were 141 virus cases across Australia. That jumped to 195 by the same time on Friday - an increase of 38 per cent.

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HMAS Gladstone: More than 120 sailors set to celebrate

        premium_icon HMAS Gladstone: More than 120 sailors set to celebrate

        News President of the Gladstone Maritime Museum Lindsay Wassell estimates 90 per cent of the blokes who visit the HMAS Gladstone want to see the engine room.

        • 14th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘Right direction’: Action begins on new rural fire brigade

        premium_icon ‘Right direction’: Action begins on new rural fire brigade

        News The area has been without a brigade for almost five months but progress is being...

        • 14th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Council election ramps up as candidates pitch for votes

        premium_icon Council election ramps up as candidates pitch for votes

        News REFUSING to stand behind the podium because it reminded him of his Woolworths...

        CANDIDATE FORUM: Some of the best quotes from the event

        premium_icon CANDIDATE FORUM: Some of the best quotes from the event

        News “I am not about gossiping, judgement or negativity. I’m about practical ideas and...