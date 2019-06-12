Drug-charge Aussie's words of warning in Bali

AN Australian woman on trial for drug possession in Bali has used the first day of her court hearing to send a message: "Don't do drugs in Bali or Indonesia, say no to drugs."

Former Taree woman Kim Anne Alloggia spoke after day one of her drugs trial in Denpasar District Court, telling reporters she loved Bali but warned against the dangers of drugs.

"I still love Bali," she said. "It is a very peaceful place … people should know, don't do narcotics in Bali," Alloggia said as she left the court complex after the completion of the first day of her hearing.

Alloggia, 51, faces charges of drug importation and drug possession and the lesser alternative charge of using drugs for herself.

Tie-dye artist Kim Anne Alloggia was arrested in March 2 after 0.57 grams of marijuana oil was discovered in a package of fabric colouring substances sent to her in the mail from the US.

She said she had been travelling backwards and forwards to Bali for the past six years.

A tie-dye artist and designer, Alloggia was arrested on March 2 this year after 0.57 grams of marijuana oil was discovered in a package of fabric colouring substances sent to her in the mail from the US.

Prosecutor Gusti Lanang Suyadnyana, reading the indictment against Alloggia to court, said the parcel, sent to her from the US, contained fabric colouring tubes, an electric cigarette and charger and a glass tube allegedly containing marijuana.

He said when police questioned Alloggia, she told them the parcel was sent by her friend but that she had never ordered the marijuana. She was however, she said, ready to take responsibility.

Kim Anne Alloggia talks with her lawyers during her drug possession trial in Denpasar District Court.

The prosecutor said Alloggia told police she was a marijuana user and it appears her lawyers will try to have the more serious charges dropped in favour of personal use and rehabilitation rather than jail.

Prosecutors have brought three alternative charges against Alloggia - drug importation which carries a maximum 15-year sentence, drug possession which carries a maximum 12-year jail term or using drugs for herself which carries a four-year sentence and the possibility of being sentenced to rehabilitation rather than jail.

The Aussie designer is on trial in Bali for alleged possession of liquid marijuana. Picture: Supplied/ Facebook

The judges will eventually use only one of the three charges against Alloggia.

Alloggia appeared in good spirits as she arrived at the court, calling out jovially to fellow prisoners and shaking hands with a male prisoner.

She is currently held at the police station jail cells and not in Kerobokan jail.

Alloggia's lawyers made no objection to the charges, opting to go straight to witnesses at the next hearing rather than lodge a legal objection.

She will face court again on June 20.