Australian war hero dead at 101

World War II veteran and "true Australian hero" Henry 'Corky' Caldwell has died on the north coast, aged 101.

The legendary digger from Minnie Water made headlines last year when he refused to let Covid-19 stop him honouring Anzac Day.

Mr Caldwell was driven through the streets of Grafton in a WWII jeep and laid a wreath at the cenotaph as part of his own Covid-safe ceremony - his 75th in a row.

WWII veteran Henry ‘Corky’ Caldwell at his Minnie Water home on the NSW North Coast. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Anzac Day was a special time for the veteran to shed a tear for the mates he made and lost in war.

"Henry Caldwell dedicated 60 years of his life to serving his fellow veterans as a member of the RSL NSW and has left a lasting legacy," RSL NSW president Ray James said.

"His mates at the Grafton sub-branch and across the League are incredibly sad to have lost Corky, a true Australian hero."

After a storeyed life spent repairing battle-damaged tanks in Cairo, defending Darwin from Japanese bombers and fighting bushfires along the north coast, Mr Caldwell died peacefully with an ice cream in his hand on Friday morning.

The veteran has been remembered as a “true Australian hero” by RSL NSW boss Ray James. Picture: Nathan Edwards

"He was extremely kind-hearted and would do anything for anyone," his daughter Suzanne Lofts said.

"He was a gruff sort of person but he had a really soft heart.

"He made friends very easily, was well-loved by anyone he met and had friends all over the world."

Born on March 19, 1920 Mr Caldwell grew up in Grafton and met his wife Gloria while they were at school.

The couple were inseparable until Mrs Caldwell died last year. She would have turned 96 on Tuesday.

Henry Caldwell, 101, was still active in his RSL NSW and Probus clubs. Picture: Nathan Edwards

A consummate community man, Mr Caldwell was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in 2008 for service to the Clarence Valley community. He was still active in his local RSL NSW and Probus Club branches.

After 50 years volunteering for the fire brigade in Grafton, Mr Caldwell set up and ran Rural Fire Service brigades in Minnie Water, Diggers Headland and Sandon River.

He carried the Olympic torch through Grafton in the lead-up to the 1956 Games in Melbourne.

A life member of the Grafton Show Society, Mr Caldwell had a passion for dogs.

"I had the best dog in Australia - a dalmatian. She won 24 best in shows overall," he said in an interview with News Corp last year.

"Sue (the dalmatian) got a big write-up in the Sydney papers when she retired."

Mr Caldwell leaves behind two daughters, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

