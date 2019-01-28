Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Memphis Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green looks to shoot between Milwaukee Bucks' Sterling Brown (23), Ersan Ilyasova (77) and Thon Maker (7).
Memphis Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green looks to shoot between Milwaukee Bucks' Sterling Brown (23), Ersan Ilyasova (77) and Thon Maker (7).
Basketball

Aussie Maker seeks more NBA game time

27th Jan 2019 11:05 AM

Australian Thon Maker is seeking to leave the high-flying Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks have the best record in the NBA and are led by MVP contender Giannis Antetokounmpo, but 21-year-old Maker's role on the team has diminished under coach Mike Budenholzer.

ESPN reported on Saturday that Maker's agent Mike George and Milwaukee general manager Jon Horst have discussed trade scenarios in recent weeks that would benefit Maker and the team.

Maker, an athletic 216cm big man who can shoot three-pointers, is eligible to negotiate a lucrative rookie contract extension after this season.

Milwaukee has discussed possible trade deals with rival teams before the February 7 trade deadline but is under no obligation to move Maker, the No.10 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

The Bucks traded their other Australian, point guard Matthew Dellavedova, before Christmas to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Since January 1, Maker has averaged just 10 minutes and 3.8 points per game. Budenholzer left Maker on the bench for three of the games while Bucks forward DJ Wilson was given more court time.

After starting 34 games as a 2016-17 rookie and averaging 16.7 minutes per game in 2017-18, Maker has averaged just 11.7 minutes in 35 games (zero starts) this season and averaged 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds.

More Stories

Show More
basketball milwaukee bucks nba thon maker
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Mum's bomb threat after police harassment claims

    premium_icon Mum's bomb threat after police harassment claims

    News A MUM who threatened to blow up the Gladstone police station over claims officers were harassing her son has been released on parole.

    Council on board with LGAQ campaign for more funds

    premium_icon Council on board with LGAQ campaign for more funds

    News 1 per cent campaign reaches next stage.

    • 28th Jan 2019 9:00 AM
    ROLLING: Bushfire rages on near Tannum Sands

    ROLLING: Bushfire rages on near Tannum Sands

    News Ten crews are currently on the scene near Plimsoil Crt.

    • 28th Jan 2019 8:24 AM