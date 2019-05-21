Margot Robbie’s big new role

Margot Robbie has landed a new role at Chanel - as the brand’s fragrance ambassador. Picture: AFP

Margot Robbie has landed a new role at Chanel - as the brand’s fragrance ambassador. Picture: AFP

Margot Robbie has landed a big new role and it's not in Hollywood.

The Australian actor, 28, has signed on as a fragrance ambassador for Chanel, more than a year after she joined the luxury brand as a fashion muse.

The Oscar-nominee - who will next be seen in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - joins Chanel's other fragrance faces Lily-Rose Depp, Kristen Stewart and Keira Knightley.

In a new campaign for the French fashion house, Robbie is pictured wearing a white and black checked Chanel top, with natural hair and makeup also from the brand.

Magrot Robbie is the new face of Chanel’s Coco Neige fragrances. Picture: Chanel

The in-demand former Neighbours star is set to attend the Cannes Film Festival tomorrow, for the world premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Robbie plays murdered actor Sharon Tate alongside Brad Pitt and her Wolf of Wall Street co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio in Tarantino's much-hyped thriller, set in 1969 Los Angeles.

Ahead of the film's screening at Cannes, director Tarantino issued a warning to the festival's audience: "I love Cinema. You love Cinema. It's the journey of discovering a story for the first time".

"I'm thrilled to be here in Cannes to share 'Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood' with the festival audience," Tarantino said in a statement, according to Deadline.

"The cast and crew have worked hard to create something original, and I only ask that everyone avoids revealing anything that would prevent later audiences from experiencing the film in the same way. Thank you."

Margot Robbie, wearing Chanel, at a pre-BAFTAs dinner in February. Picture: Getty Images

She is a dedicated Chanel fan ... and ambassador. Picture: Getty Images

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood also stars Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning and the late Luke Perry, in his final role.

Meantime, Chanel's statement about Robbie's appointment noted that she co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment "with the goal of telling stories with strong female characters, led primarily by female directors and writers".

"It's a dream to represent such a timeless and iconic brand," Robbie said in a statement.

"The history of the Chanel woman is so exciting and the brand has remained such a powerful feminine standard of style."

Robbie regularly wears Chanel for press appearances and red carpets, including a sheer black jumpsuit at the recent Tribeca Film Festival in New York, and is likely to sport the brand in Cannes again tomorrow.

Margot Robbie, wearing head-to-toe Chanel, at the premiere of Dreamland in New York. Picture: Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

She is currently the face of Chanel's Coco Neige sporty clothing and accessories collection, and was a muse to the brand's late creative director Karl Lagerfeld.

Previously, Robbie opened up to Porter about the challenges of shooting her famous "nursery room" sex scene in The Wolf of Wall Street with co-star DiCaprio.

"It doesn't come across when you're watching the movie, but in reality we're in a tiny bedroom with 30 crew crammed in. All men," Robbie told the British magazine.

"For 17 hours I'm pretending to be touching myself," she added.

Blonde ambition! Margot Robbie has added to her impressive work portfolio with a new role at Chanel. Picture: Getty Images

"It's just a very weird thing and you have to bury the embarrassment and the absurdity, really deep, and fully commit."

She has also finished filming the big budget spin-off of Suicide Squad, centred around her breakout character, Harley Quinn. The full title of the movie is Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

The plot is described as following Harley Quinn as she "assembles a girl gang of friends to take on a bad guy", according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It is scheduled to be released on February 7, 2020, more than three years after Suicide Squad premiered.