Australian pop-indie favourites bound for Gladstone

LIVE SHOW: Ball Park Music has included Gladstone in its 21-date Good Good Mood regional tour.

AUSTRALIAN indie-pop favourites Ball Park Music will perform their first live show in Gladstone in June.

The five-piece Brisbane act announced its 21-date Good Good Mood regional tour this week, which will take place between May and June.

The tour of their fifth album Good Mood, which was voted by Triple J listeners as Album of the Year last year, includes a performance at Harvey Road Tavern on June 20.

It follows a huge year for the band in 2018, with a huge number of shows and the band's recent hit The Perfect Life Does Not Exist placing 39th in the latest Triple J Hottest 100.

Frontman Sam Cromack said "for years" the band had wanted to do another extensive regional tour.

"It's not always the easiest or most practical journey for bands to reach out beyond the metro areas, but for us it's hugely important to take our music to every nook and cranny of this big hot island," he said.

"Absolutely buzzing for some long drives, idyllic swims, weird oversized monuments and cooked hecklers. Bring it on."

The tour will kick off in Byron Bay late May and will wrap up in Toowoomba in June.

The band will also visit regional Queensland cities Townsville and Cairns as part of the tour.

Facebook fan tickets will be on sale from February 8, with all other tickets released on Monday, February 11.

The band has warned fans not to buy from Viagogo or other resale websites, as they cannot guarantee the authenticity of the tickets.

For details on where to buy tickets, visit Ball Park Music's Facebook page or website.