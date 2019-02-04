Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian player ratings in series win over Sri Lanka.
Australian player ratings in series win over Sri Lanka.
Cricket

Player ratings: Australia’s biggest find of the summer

by Ben Horne
4th Feb 2019 3:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA have sealed a drought-breaking Test series victory against Sri Lanka in Canberra, with several players booking their spots to the Ashes in England.

Here's who starred and who flopped in the 2-0 whitewash.

MARCUS HARRIS 4

Missed a huge opportunity after setting a solid platform against India. Now must score Sheffield Shield runs to secure Ashes berth

JOE BURNS 8

Opening the batting with Australia 3-28 in second Test - Burns' 180 was a heavy-duty Test hundred. Must go to England.

USMAN KHAWAJA 7

Confidence boosting hundred for Khawaja. Australia need him in England but positions will be tight if Smith and Warner return.

Usman Khawaja produced a much needed century at Manuka Oval. Picture: Phil Hillyard
Usman Khawaja produced a much needed century at Manuka Oval. Picture: Phil Hillyard

MARNUS LABUSCHAGNE 6

Ashes certainty as an all-rounder/utility. Still waiting for breakthrough batting performance, but Labuschagne brings a lot of attributes to table.

TRAVIS HEAD 10

Biggest find of the summer and currently Australia's best batsman.

KURTIS PATTERSON 8

Great selection. Patterson looks like he has the temperament for Test cricket.

Kurtis Patterson impressed. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Kurtis Patterson impressed. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

TIM PAINE 6

Another faultless performance, and looked good for a hundred in first innings in Canberra before putting team first.

PAT CUMMINS 10

Best bowler in the world? Close to it and he has become Australia's Ashes lynchpin

MITCHELL STARC 8

Following a concerning Test in Brisbane, Starc bounced back in Canberra to take 10. Important performance for the left-armer and Australia.

Nathan Lyon wasn’t overly needed on the flat Manuka deck. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
Nathan Lyon wasn’t overly needed on the flat Manuka deck. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

JHYE RICHARDSON 7

Impressive debut in Brisbane has got him into the Ashes squad. Competition will be fierce.

NATHAN LYON 6

Not really the conditions for Lyon to prosper and the Sri Lankans were scared of the quicks.

Every Test, ODI, T20I, and BBL match live. SIGN UP NOW!

More Stories

australian v sri lanka cricket mitchell starc pat cummins travis head
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'Great result': Seven people charged after drug bust

    premium_icon 'Great result': Seven people charged after drug bust

    Crime GLADSTONE POLICE has arrested seven people after busting a drug operation in the Banana region, following a five-month investigation.

    PHOTOS: Kmart relaunch date confirmed as upgrade continues

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Kmart relaunch date confirmed as upgrade continues

    Business KMART has revealed when its store will relaunch with a new look.

    House fire highlights Calliope's big heart

    premium_icon House fire highlights Calliope's big heart

    News 'We can't believe how amazing the people of Calliope have been.'

    • 4th Feb 2019 3:00 PM
    This year's World Science Festival to be positively charged

    premium_icon This year's World Science Festival to be positively charged

    News The event will run over two days in Gladstone so clear your calendar

    • 4th Feb 2019 3:00 PM