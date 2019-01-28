Menu
Astra Sharma (left) and John-Patrick Smith of Australia in action against Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic and Rajeev Ram of the United States during the mixed doubles final.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Aussie mixed doubles fairytale over

27th Jan 2019 11:22 AM

Australian pair Astra Sharma and John-Patrick Smith have been beaten in the Australian Open mixed doubles final.

The wildcard entries have enjoyed a stellar fortnight at Melbourne Park but were outplayed in the decider on Saturday night, losing 7-6 (7-3) 6-1 to third seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Rajeev Ram.

The pair were the first of four Aussie entries in double finals at the 2019 Open to lose.

On Thursday, Heath Davidson paired with Dylan Alcott to win the quad doubles; a day before Samantha Stosur won the women's doubles with China's Zheng Shuai.

On Sunday afternoon John Peers has the chance to win his second Australian Open doubles when he teams with Finland's Henri Kontinen against French specialists Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

astra sharma australian open john patrick smith mixed doubles
News Corp Australia

