Men’s player ratings: Federer a big let down

It's been a dramatic tournament for the best in the world.

The defending champion failed to make week 2 and rookies stormed the finals.

The old guard held firm and out did their heirs.

Sam Groth's rates the performances of the top 16 men's seeds.

Novak Djokovic - 10

Final

He hasn't played his best tennis through every stage of this event. He's struggled physically and didn't looked his normal devastating self against much lower ranked opponents. But then came that semi-final. Utterly lethal, vintage Djokovic. A worthy champion.

Rafa Nadal - 9

Final

Very low expectations from me and others coming into the tournament given the injuries he has had. But then, to have come through to the final without losing a set, he has been in ridiculous form. Utterly devastating and consistent.

Roger Federer - 5

Round 4

He wouldn't be happy to lose to Stefanos Tsitsipas - even if he is the heir apparent. For Roger a fourth round loss at a grand slam is not what he turns up for. He will not be happy.

Alexander Zverev - 5

Round 4

For the number four player in the world this was disappointing. We have ear-marked him as next gen for a while now and he's still not made it further than a quarter final at a major. Fourth round here was not good.

Kevin Anderson - 3

Round 2

Lost to quarter-finalist Tiafoe in round 2 but the standard he set himself in 2018 are not being carried forward. Second round was far below was he would have been wanting or expecting.

Marin Cilic - 5

Round 4

He didn't achieve his seeding, didn't play his best. Had a lot to defend from last year but he has struggled ever since the 2018 final here. Nothing about how he played suggests that is going to change much any time soon.

Dominic Thiem - 3

Round 2

Disappointing to withdraw in the second round and, despite having a tough opener, he wasn't able to back up physically which for someone of his ranking is not a good sign.

Kei Nishikori - 7

Quarter-final

Achieved his seeding and, while disappointing he couldn't continue against Novak, look at how much this would have taken out of his physically. After not being fit or available to play last year I think the form and aggression he showed here is a great achievement.

John Isner - 2

Round 1

Where did this come from? When you're seeded high at a grand slam and have some of the weapons he does, you are expected to come through what should have been a simple first round - even if the player on the other side of the net is a mirror image of you.

Karen Khachanov - 5

Round 3

There's a lot of expectation on his guy and reasons for that. He's powerful and has the qualities to challenge the best in the world. We will see plenty more.

Borna Coric - 7

Round 4

Had never won a match in Australia before this tournament - this is a big step for him in his career. Would have rated him higher but I had him beating Pouille.

Fabio Fognini -5

Round 3

Has the talent but just hasn't fired at grand slam level recently. He should have beaten Busta.

Frances Tiafoe of the United States gestures during the match against Rafael Nadal

Kyle Edmund - 4

Round 1

Tough one. He came in with big points to defend but got a really unfortunate opener against Berdych. Quality opponent and it showed.

Stefanos Tsitsipas - 8.5

Semi-final

A place in the final would have got him the perfect score even if he didn't win the title. Incredible performance, smart play and beating Roger Federer. Great talent.

Daniil Medvedev - 7

Round 4

Played some great tennis to get to the fourth round and took down some big names but he ran into the world No 1. Good tournament for him.

Milos Raonic - 7

Quarter-final

He had a tough run. Great effort to beat Zverev to reach the quarters and he looked solid against Kyrgios and Wawrinka. Would be disappointed though to lose to Pouille and would have expected a semi-final place. Fell apart when he became a favourite.