Australian masters beat Kiwis under a Gladstone coach

WE HAVE THE CUP: A proud Gary Porteous with the Trans Tasman Trophy. INSET: The victorious Australian over-45s team.

HOCKEY: Gary Porteous is establishing himself as one of Queensland's best hockey coaches.

The current Sparks women's mentor has taken the Australian over-45s men's team to the Trans Tasman Masters Challenge 2019 glory recently.

"We won the test series against New Zealand 4-2, 4-2 and drew the final game 1-1," Porteous said.

"The player's player was Nigel Toussaint, a defender from Victoria and Brett Withington also played well and he was the captain from Tasmania.

"I'm very happy we won and it's just reward for the team."

Porteous has coached the Aussie team in the past two years as well as the Queensland men's O40 side in the past six years.

The coach is will now set his sights on more success later in the year.

"Next we have the Men's Masters National Championships 2019 in Bunbury and Busselton, Western Australia," Porteous said.

The event will go from September 27-October 6 for the O35, O40 and O45 age brackets.

Unfortunately Porteous is the only Gladstone connection within the Queensland O40 team.

But Gladstone's Neil Pease and Matthew Adamson will be respective captain and vice-captains of the Queensland number two team that will compete in the same event in the west.

Preparations have already begun for the titles which will ultimately lead to the Masters Hockey World Cup 2020 in Tokyo.

"We're just in the process to work out a timetable for games and training so that we know how long it takes to get to the venues," Porteous said of the event in Western Australia.

The Trans Tasman and World Cup events alternate each year.