Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WE HAVE THE CUP: A proud Gary Porteous with the Trans Tasman Trophy. INSET: The victorious Australian over-45s team.
WE HAVE THE CUP: A proud Gary Porteous with the Trans Tasman Trophy. INSET: The victorious Australian over-45s team. Contributed GLA070519MASTERS
Hockey

Australian masters beat Kiwis under a Gladstone coach

NICK KOSSATCH
by
7th May 2019 3:30 PM | Updated: 3:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOCKEY: Gary Porteous is establishing himself as one of Queensland's best hockey coaches.

The current Sparks women's mentor has taken the Australian over-45s men's team to the Trans Tasman Masters Challenge 2019 glory recently.

The victorious Australian O45 team.
The victorious Australian O45 team. Contributed GLA070519MASTERS

"We won the test series against New Zealand 4-2, 4-2 and drew the final game 1-1," Porteous said.

"The player's player was Nigel Toussaint, a defender from Victoria and Brett Withington also played well and he was the captain from Tasmania.

"I'm very happy we won and it's just reward for the team."

Porteous has coached the Aussie team in the past two years as well as the Queensland men's O40 side in the past six years.

Gary Porteous with wife Jayne
Gary Porteous with wife Jayne Contributed GLA070519MASTERS

The coach is will now set his sights on more success later in the year.

"Next we have the Men's Masters National Championships 2019 in Bunbury and Busselton, Western Australia," Porteous said.

The event will go from September 27-October 6 for the O35, O40 and O45 age brackets.

Unfortunately Porteous is the only Gladstone connection within the Queensland O40 team.

But Gladstone's Neil Pease and Matthew Adamson will be respective captain and vice-captains of the Queensland number two team that will compete in the same event in the west.

Preparations have already begun for the titles which will ultimately lead to the Masters Hockey World Cup 2020 in Tokyo.

"We're just in the process to work out a timetable for games and training so that we know how long it takes to get to the venues," Porteous said of the event in Western Australia.

The Trans Tasman and World Cup events alternate each year.

More Stories

australian hockey league gladstone hockey association hockey masters sparks hockey club
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Pro-Adani convoy makes pit stop at HookUp event

    premium_icon Pro-Adani convoy makes pit stop at HookUp event

    News A PRO-ADANI convoy travelling through the region took advantage of crowds at the Boyne Tannum HookUp at the weekend

    The can't miss child and family expo

    premium_icon The can't miss child and family expo

    Parenting Annual event returns with two venues this year

    RE-BRAND: Rocksalt Tannum Sands undergoing big changes

    premium_icon RE-BRAND: Rocksalt Tannum Sands undergoing big changes

    Business Find out how the date night hot spot is turning family friendly

    'Really shined': Dance group steps up at Bundy festival

    premium_icon 'Really shined': Dance group steps up at Bundy festival

    News Students from the En Pointe Dance Company received top honours.