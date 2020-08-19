Menu
The Sevilla Knutsen berths at Quintero in Chile on August 15 after a 24-day voyage of more than 13,500 nautical miles.
Australian maritime first leaves Gladstone port

Jacobbe McBride
19th Aug 2020 5:00 PM
GLADSTONE has added yet another bow to its quiver of maritime achievements with Australia’s first LNG cargo being shipped to Chile from the port.

The cargo is from the Shell-operated QCLNG project at Gladstone in Queensland and was transported aboard the Sevilla Knutsen.

The tanker docked at Quintero, Chile, which mostly imports LNG cargoes from the Atlantic basin, on August 15 after a 24-day voyage of more than 13,500 nautical miles.

In 2019, QCLNG imported cargo from the US, Trinidad Tobago and Equatorial Guinea so a cargo from Australia is unusual and shows the degree of oversupply in Asia.

Historically, Chile imported its gas from Argentina but decided to build an LNG import terminal after interruptions to Argentinian supply in 2004-5.

BG (now Shell) wrote a portfolio contract with GNL Quintero in 2006 to supply three million tonnes per annum from 2009 to 2030.

The import terminal commenced operation in 2009 only 27 months after the signing of the EPC contract.

As well as supplying gas into pipelines, the terminal has a major truck-loading facility.

Wholesale gas prices in Chile averaged US$6.50/MMBtu in 2019 according to the International Gas Union.

Gladstone Observer

