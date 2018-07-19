Australian LNG export revenue reaches $3.2b in June

QCLNG shipped three more cargoes in June compared to May.

DESPITE fewer liquefied natural gas exports leaving Gladstone's port last month, Australia's revenue from the commodity is estimated to have reached $3.2 billion.

According to EnergyQuest's June report, Australian LNG shipments increased to 5.5million tonnes last month, or 81 cargoes.

While Shell's QCLNG shipped three more cargoes than the previous month, Santos' GLNG shipped two less and Origin Energy's QPLNG shipped one less.

EnergyQuest chief executive Graeme Bethune estimated last month's export revenue rose to $3.2billion, up from $2.8billion in May.

The report said exports for 2017-18 surged by 9.3million tonnes off the back of increased deliveries to China of 6.5Mt from Gladstone's three plants.

Exports to China accounted for 34per cent of all deliveries in the past year, but Japan remained the biggest customer, accounting for 46per cent of deliveries.

Mr Bethune estimated LNG export revenue reached $30.8billion in 2017-18, up 38per cent on the previous year.