News

Australian-first technology rolls out at GPC

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
6th Nov 2020 12:15 PM
GLADSTONE Ports Corporation has unveiled new Australian-first technology which would improve ship-loading operations.

The technology, which will be rolled out later this month at RG Tanna Coal Terminal wharf, can track movements of shipments, record data and communicate with customers.

GPC’s Operations Systems team has been working on the online interactive tool, which displays a real-time view of coal loading onto vessels.

The technology will feature in GPC’s Digital Twin Decision Automation system along with 60 other digital components and will show the vessel capacity, with live loading targets and guides operators for accurate blending.

It’s expected to streamline the supply chain process by giving a real-time view of processes to

operators, planners, supervisors, and agents.

Acting CEO Craig Walker said the technology was all part of GPC’s 50-year vision to create brighter prospects for future generations and maximise trade through the port.

“As Australia’s premier multi-commodity we’re always striving to set a global standard,” Mr

Walker said.

“Our Operations Teams have been contacted by some of the world’s biggest mining and

technology giants to help them develop a similar automation system.

“It’s humbling to see we’re leading the way when it comes to port technology and it’s critical we continue to develop systematic and sustainable technology to facilitate the continued growth of trade.”

GPC is using the latest development tools allowing the desktop application to be accessible on

mobile devices without the need to build specialised mobile apps.

