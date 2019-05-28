Aussie lover ‘won’t leave’ star’s home

GEORGE Michael's former Australian lover is squatting in the star's £5m (A$9.1m) home after ignoring legal letters demanding he vacate the premises.

The Sun reports that Fadi Fawaz, 45, who grew up in Brisbane, has been in the London home since the Wham! singer died at Christmas 2016 aged just 53.

George Michael and Fadi Fawaz. Picture: Twitter

The Sun claimed to have seen Mr Fawaz return to the premises with a mystery man.

A source close to George Michael's family said: "Fadi is being a real pain about all this.

"He has refused to leave despite several letters and requests in the last 18 months. He is blanking them out and it appears he now has squatter's rights.

George Michael performing in London in 2008. Picture: Getty

"It's been going on for such a long time that it's hard to know what to do next. The lawyers are seeing what can be done. It would be a lot easier if Fadi just upped sticks and left."

The house is in up-market Regent's Park, central London, and near the star's home in Hampstead, North London. Michael also owned a home in Goring-on-Thames about an hour outside of London, where he was found dead by Mr Fawaz on Christmas Day in 2016.

Fadi Fawad and George Michael holding hands at Woolloomooloo, Sydney. Picture: Supplied

"Squatting" is when someone deliberately enters a property without permission and lives there or intends to live there.

It is thought Mr Fawaz, who had an on/off relationship with Michael, won't go as he believes the star gave him permission to live there.

Michael's family can pursue him through the courts and if convicted of squatting he faces a six-month jail term and £5000 (A$9100) fine.

George Michael pictured promoting his Faith album (1987). Picture: Supplied

Another option is an interim possession order. Once served, squatters must leave within 24 hours.

A squatter can become the registered owner of a property if they occupy it continuously for 10 years.

The Sun says it is not entirely clear how Mr Fawaz is surviving as he appears to have no job although he claims to be a photographer.

He had hoped to inherit the place but that has been dashed. Last year The Sun revealed some of Michael's belongings were being repossessed after Mr Fawaz fell behind with payments.

It also emerged Mr Fawaz was given £250,000 (A$460,000) by Michael's family and spent a lot of it on a holiday back to Australia.

In February 2018, Mr Fawaz announced he was selling the black Range Rover Michael had given him.

A neighbour said: "He comes and goes mostly at night. I hardly ever see him during the day.

"I know he sold the black Range Rover, but I don't really have much to do with him.'"

Mr Fawaz has not commented on the reports.

Originally published in The Sun and printed here with permission.