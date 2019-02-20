The NZ weapon out to end 20-year pain against Australia

New Zealand hope pace ace Lea Tahuhu will help them get long-overdue revenge over Australia.

New Zealand hope pace ace Lea Tahuhu will help them get long-overdue revenge over Australia.

New Zealand are in the midst of a 20-year ODI drought against the Australian women's cricket side, but they hope pace ace Lea Tahuhu will help them get long-overdue revenge.

Not since 1999 have NZ beaten Australia in a ODI series.

Australia will be hot favourites to retain the Rose Bowl trophy during the upcoming three-match ODI series, starting at the WACA Ground on Friday.

New Zealand are desperate to win it back, and star all-rounder Sophie Devine believes Tahuhu holds the key.

With the WACA traditionally offering plenty of pace and bounce to bowlers, Devine predicts 28-year-old tearaway Tahuhu will have a major impact in the series opener.

"I'm actually a little bit worried about Lea Tahuhu in the nets," Devine said.

"I think without a doubt she is the quickest bowler in the women's game at the moment.

"And with a bit of a breeze coming through as well, she can prove pretty difficult (at the WACA).

"I was watching one of her BBL games here and she was really getting the ball through pretty quick. I'm happy she's on my team."

Australia boast a star-studded squad featuring the likes of Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, and Ellyse Perry.

But NZ also boast plenty of talent, and come in with confidence following their 3-0 T20 series win over India.

"It's coming up to 20 years now and we're pretty keen to grab that trophy back," Devine said.

"We've been very close in the past, and that's something we are really holding onto."