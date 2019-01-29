Chilled Stoinis ‘not counting chickens before they hatch’

Marcus Stoinis is excited about his possible Test opportunity.

Marcus Stoinis started preparing for his potential Test debut less than 24 hours after his shock call up to Australia's squad.

Stoinis faced some swinging deliveries from a bowling machine on Sunday before guiding the Stars to their third consecutive Big Bash League victory at the MCG.

The allrounder had not touched a red ball since helping Western Australia to a draw against Victoria seven weeks ago at the MCG but has since enjoyed the form of his life with the white ball.

"I've been in Test squad before but haven't played," Stoinis said.

"I'm not counting my chickens before they hatch, I'm trying to chill out a little. It's more exciting for me than daunting.

"I actually started (preparing) a little bit before the game today."

Stoinis said heavy bowling workloads for Western Australia, Australia's ODI team and the Stars had helped him improve.

"(Former Victorian captain) Matty Wade used to bowl me all the time but I probably didn't bowl enough in the nets," Stoinis said.

"I'm just getting the (kilometres) in the legs and learning my craft a bit more."

Stoinis's death bowling was brilliant against the Heat (4-21) although he still wants to add a yorker to his repertoire.

The powerful batsman jets to Canberra on Tuesday afternoon to join the Aussies.

Marcus Stoinis says his bowling has improved a lot in recent times.

Stoinis, 29, has replaced Matt Renshaw in the Test squad but the Heat batsman said spending a week in the Australian camp was helpful.

"I was working on a few things in the nets which was really good and having a guy like JL (coach Justin Langer) there who opened the batting so well for Australia having a little look at me was really nice," Renshaw said.

"I managed to work on a few things there. The batting clichés - trying to get your head to the ball and little things that he spoke to me about as an opener and as a person.

"It's nice having conversations with someone who knows where you've been."

Renshaw is in talks with a couple of English county clubs about a potential contract for this winter, which would help his case for selection in the Ashes.

Renshaw scored 513 runs in 11 innings for Somerset last year, sparking his return for form.

