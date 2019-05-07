Australia Post One Netball Community Awards are up for grabs

Yaralla Falcons' Abbi Cooper about to pass in last year's grand final. Falcons is one of several Gladstone clubs that can enter the 2019 Australia Post One Netball Community Awards.

NETBALL: Gladstone's netball clubs have the chance to enter for the 2019 Australia Post One Netball Community Awards on onenetball.org.au.

The nation-wide concept is designed to recognise champions in communities who develop inclusive netball environments.

Nominations are now open and the Gladstone Netball Association clubs are encouraged to nominate someone who goes above and beyond to ensure that everyone, of all backgrounds and abilities, are welcome in netball.

Australia Post general manager community and philatelic Andrea Pearman said the Australia Post One Netball Community Awards highlight a positive change under way across Australia.

"Past winners have demonstrated a commitment to creating welcoming environments for existing and new participants including people with disability, regional and remote communities, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, multicultural communities, and socio-economically disadvantaged communities,” she said.

"With inspirational and empowering stories each year, we will again celebrate unsung heroes who are helping change our local communities through netball.”

Netball Australia chief executive Marne Fechner said netball at all levels makes an important contribution to building a more inclusive Australia.

"Netball continues to break down barriers, and we're seeing brilliant programs implemented in communities across the country - programs that ensure our sport provides a safe and welcoming environment for all people regardless of race, religion or gender,” she said.

"There are so many inspiring stories of clubs, associations and individuals who make a difference. In sharing their stories, we hope we can motivate other clubs and communities to find their own ways to create inclusiveness.”

Nominations are now open until June 30 with one winner from each state and territory to be chosen and announced on August 15. Each winner will receive prizes worth more than $1000 and includes an Australia Post gift card for the winners' club or association, a netball signed by the 2019 Australian Diamonds Team and a visit from an Australia Post One Netball ambassador to the club or association.