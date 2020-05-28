Menu
Ava, 9, drew about her experience for Australia Post's Dear Australia project. Picture: Contributed
Community

Australia Post launches Dear Australia initiative

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@dailymercury.com.au
28th May 2020 9:00 AM
AUSTRALIA Post's Dear Australia initiative is encouraging Australians to share handwritten letters of hope and inspiration about their COVID-19 experience with the nation.

Selected letters will be shared on the Dear Australia website as well as archived for posterity at The National Archives of Australia in Canberra.

Australia Post executive general manager community and consumer Nicole Sheffield said individuals, schools, communities and organisations were invited to write letters about their unique pandemic experiences.

"It can be a message of hope, a story of community spirit, a poem, song, artwork from your son or daughter, or part of a time capsule project for school," Ms Sheffield said.

"Whatever the reflection, this is a chance to share your story with the rest of Australia and preserve it for future generations."

To take part, send your letters or artwork in a stamped envelope to 'Dear Australia, Locked Bag, Australia 9999' by August 18.

For more information, head to auspost.com.au/dearaustralia

