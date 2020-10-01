Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Employment

Australia Post delivers jobs bonanza

by WES HOSKING
1st Oct 2020 5:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Australia Post is hiring more than 4000 workers in the biggest recruitment drive in its 210-year history.

The jobs bonanza - which includes vacancies for posties, delivery drivers and customer service staff nationwide - comes as the postal service deals with record parcel volumes.

More than 1500 positions will be in Victoria.

Competition from job hunters is expected to be intense.

Earlier this year more than 50,000 applications were received for just 1000 jobs.

Australia Post executive general manager Sue Davies said the hiring blitz was key as the service readied for a bumper Christmas.

"This is a record-breaking recruitment drive for what we expect to be a Christmas unlike any we've had before in Australia Post's history,'' Ms Davies said.

"In a year that has been incredibly challenging and impacted people in many ways, we are delighted to be inviting people to join us this Christmas as we deliver across the country."

 

Postie Savitha Shanabinagondikoppalu, who was employed in a recruiting drive last year, delivers mail along St Kilda Road. Picture: Jake Nowakowski
Postie Savitha Shanabinagondikoppalu, who was employed in a recruiting drive last year, delivers mail along St Kilda Road. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

Jobs are up for grabs in every jurisdiction in the country.

They comprise almost 2900 Christmas casual positions across transport and deliveries and a further 300 fixed term full-time and part-time customer contact centre openings.

Australia Post is also recruiting for around 900 roles in other areas of its business including across its post office network to better serve customers.

Ms Davies, executive general manager for people and culture, said demand on the postal service had been extraordinary as locked-down Aussies took to online shopping in droves.

"A lot has been expected of our people this year and I'm so proud of the way our team has adapted and dealt with the challenges they've faced to keep delivering for Australia across our entire network," Ms Davies said.

"In managing all the necessary COVID-safe requirements, including a reduced workforce in our Melbourne facilities during the recent Stage 4 restrictions, our people have gone over and above to provide critical services for businesses and their customers and delivered for over 8.1 million households who have shopped online between March and August alone."

 

Savitha Shanabinagondikoppalu says helping people as a postie is a “really good feeling”. Picture: Jake Nowakowski
Savitha Shanabinagondikoppalu says helping people as a postie is a “really good feeling”. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

Postie Savitha Shanabinagondikoppalu got her job with Australia Post last year.

"I've loved delivering for the community and meeting and connecting with people, particularly as so many people have relied on us each day during the pandemic,'' she said.

"It gives you a really good feeling to know you are helping people."

 

WHERE THE JOBS ARE

VIC - 1552

QLD - 1072

NSW - 885

WA - 288

SA - 221

ACT - 65

TAS - 31

NT - 18

TOTAL - 4132

 

HOW TO APPLY

Full list of jobs at auspost.com.au/jobs

 

wes.hosking@news.com.au

@weshosking

Originally published as Australia Post delivers jobs bonanza

More Stories

Show More
australia post editors picks employment jobs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone man offers 15yo girl $5k for sex

        Premium Content Gladstone man offers 15yo girl $5k for sex

        News The 26-year-old also offered her $100 for nude photographs.

        Workplace injury sent woman spiralling into drug use

        Premium Content Workplace injury sent woman spiralling into drug use

        News After Stacey Renee Tomlijenovic’s hand was crushed, she turned to using illicit...

        $135m inbound: Region gets major funding boost

        Premium Content $135m inbound: Region gets major funding boost

        News “These measures are part of an economic plan for a more secure and resilient...

        Items seized by police, Border Force in Glen Eden ‘raid’

        Premium Content Items seized by police, Border Force in Glen Eden ‘raid’

        News Police acting on a tip-off from the public conducted a search warrant at Glen...