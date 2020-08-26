Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Politics

Australia ‘not built for internal borders’: PM

by Matthew Killoran
26th Aug 2020 1:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE border skirmish is heating up again as Prime Minister Scott Morrison starts sharpening his position on the states' lockup, saying "we can't live in a risk-free society".

After weeks of pulling back on borders for National Cabinet unity, Mr Morrison declared Australia "was not built for having internal borders".

It follows the Nationals increasingly firing up over hard line restrictions, beyond the original border shutdowns when the pandemic took hold in Australia, which were causing problems for farmers and regional Australians seeking medical care.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is sharpening his language on border restrictions. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gary Ramage
Prime Minister Scott Morrison is sharpening his language on border restrictions. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gary Ramage

Mr Morrison said closed borders "do cost" and should not be entered into lightly.

"Australia was not built to have internal borders," he said.

"You should be seeking at all opportunities to lift them whenever you can. That of course will always be based on medical advice. You can't live in a risk-free society. Zero per cent is not a threshold for how borders should be managed."

There has been increasing pressure from business over the borders, including the Business Council of Australia and Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland who secured signatures from dozens of lobby groups calling for a nationally consistent approach on the restrictions.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks scott morrison

Just In

    Six new COVID cases in NSW

    Six new COVID cases in NSW
    • 26th Aug 2020 11:49 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vital link: Major new road opens in CQ

        Premium Content Vital link: Major new road opens in CQ

        News A new major road connecting the Leichhardt Hwy and the Dawson Hwy has opened today in Moura.

        Which CQ suburbs will have 5G access?

        Premium Content Which CQ suburbs will have 5G access?

        News GLADSTONE and Rockhampton suburbs will have more access to 5G, as Telstra extends...

        IN COURT: 41 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 41 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 26.

        Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 25.