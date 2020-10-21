Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Australia Post is experiencing IT glitches. Picture: Supplied.
Australia Post is experiencing IT glitches. Picture: Supplied.
News

‘Australia Ghost’: Fury at postal service

by Gerard Cockburn
21st Oct 2020 9:30 AM

IT glitches in Australia Post's software are causing major disruptions to its notifications and parcel tracking services.

The country's postal service has confirmed it is experiencing technical issues with its online services but has reassured customers parcel delivery has not been impacted.

It is understood some businesses have been unable to lodge parcels for the past two days due to the software troubles.

Australia Post said in a statement it was working to resolve the issue, which has disabled the postal service's popular parcel tracker application.

It is understood some businesses have been unable to lodge parcels for shipping. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie
It is understood some businesses have been unable to lodge parcels for shipping. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie

"We're currently experiencing technical issues which are intermittently impacting some of our services, including customer notifications and parcel tracking in addition to some contact centre and in-store over-the-counter services at our post offices," Australia Post said in the statement.

A flurry of online comments have pointed the finger at slow delivery times by the postal service despite it flagging the technical disruptions had not impacted postage.

"Australia Post literally have no idea what they're doing," a Twitter comment said.

"They're forever getting it wrong. We sometimes don't receive post. More like Australia Ghost."


Another commenter posted that their package had taken three-and-a-half weeks to be delivered even though the distribution centre was four suburbs away.

Australia Post has previously said delivery services had been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which is impacting estimated postage times.

Originally published as 'Australia Ghost': Fury at postal service

More Stories

australia post editors picks glitch technical difficulties

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        West Gladstone powerpole fire causes power outage

        Premium Content West Gladstone powerpole fire causes power outage

        News A POWERPOLE fire in West Gladstone last night was a reminder to residents storm season is right around the corner.

        Crews called to South Gladstone vehicle fire

        Premium Content Crews called to South Gladstone vehicle fire

        News EMERGENCY services were called at 2.20am.

        Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 20.

        Boyne Tannum Men’s Shed snags a winner

        Premium Content Boyne Tannum Men’s Shed snags a winner

        News HERE’S a classic case of local industry and community working together.