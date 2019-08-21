Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The PM has been building significant relations with the US military
The PM has been building significant relations with the US military
Politics

Australia deploys defence to Hormuz strait

by Daniel McCulloch
21st Aug 2019 10:57 AM

AUSTRALIA will send troops, planes and warships to help guard the Strait of Hormuz in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia would make a "modest and time-limited" contribution to international efforts to protect freedom of navigation in the region.

"The government has decided it's in Australia's national interests to work with our international partners to contribute to an international maritime security mission in the Middle East," he told reporters at Parliament House on Wednesday.

More Stories

Top Stories

    Man blacks out after cocktail, gets naked at CBD

    premium_icon Man blacks out after cocktail, gets naked at CBD

    News A MAN who ran around Gladstone CBD stark naked with his hands in the air has been court-ordered to be on good behaviour for the next three months.

    Council locks in 30-year lease for iconic Gladstone club

    premium_icon Council locks in 30-year lease for iconic Gladstone club

    News Bowls club exploring future options with long-term lease secured.

    DIVE IN: The luxurious Gladstone island open for business

    premium_icon DIVE IN: The luxurious Gladstone island open for business

    News When you can book your holiday at the new island open for business.

    Inside the Gladstone home that's 'like you'd see on telly'

    premium_icon Inside the Gladstone home that's 'like you'd see on telly'

    News Find out how you can buy a unique, sophisticated home.

    • 21st Aug 2019 11:00 AM