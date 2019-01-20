AUSTRALIA DAY: Your guide to what's on across our region

PRIDE: A group of revellers at the Tannum Sands Millennium Esplanade for Australia Day celebrations.

THE Gladstone region will be buzzing this weekend when residents come together to celebrate Australia Day.

There will be no shortage of things to do with a long list of council-run events on offer across the region.

Each year Gladstone Regional Council offers funds to regional not-for-profit community groups to host a local event that complement council's major Australia Day celebrations, which will be hosted at Tannum Sands this year.

Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett is encouraging those who haven't already made plans to come along to the council's Family Fun Day, beginning from 3pm at Millennium Esplanade.

"I invite all members of the community to come along to the Australia Day Family Fun Day," Cr Burnett said.

"I couldn't think of a more typically Aussie way to spend the day than by the beach with family and friends.

"It's set to be a great day, with face painting, sand sculptures, a sand castle competition and ... the classic thong-throwing competition.

"There's plenty for everyone to enjoy - just don't forget to slip, slop, slap this Saturday."

Cr Burnett said the Family Fun Day would end with a fireworks display.

"Nearby residents whose dogs may be frightened by fireworks are reminded to ensure their pets are safe and secure on the night," he said.

Australia Day Family Fun Day

WHEN: 3-7pm on Australia Day

WHERE: Millennium Esplanade, Tannum Sands

WHAT'S ON: Market stalls, food vans, activities and amusement rides, cricket, sand castle building competition and much more.

Celebrations won't just be limited to January26 with the council holding its Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony on Australia Day's eve.

The ceremony will be held at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre from 6pm for a 6.30pm start.

"Of 39 eligible nominations we have a total of 41 nominees contesting our eight award categories," Cr Burnett said.

"This includes two nominations for a couple (joint nominations), 30 individual nominees and seven group nominations.

"We are lucky to live in a place with an abundance of people so willing to aid in the betterment of our region."

Cr Burnett said attending the awards was a very satisfying experience for him and his fellow councillors.

"The awards night is always very humbling as I get to witness the fantastic work that goes on behind the scenes to continue the further growth and development of our community," he said.

"The passion, enthusiasm and genuine love people hold for our region will be displayed Friday night as we listen to the incredible achievements of these nominees."

Councillors Glenn Churchill, Rick Hansen, Peter Masters and Natalia Muszkat will also be in attendance.

The Australian Citizenship Ceremony will also be held on Friday night.

"Over 40 community members will be welcomed as our newest Australian citizens," deputy mayor Chris Trevor said.

"This means our newest Australians will spend their first full day as Australians, on Australia Day, which is something pretty special I believe."

Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy won't miss out on the fun either with the Australia Day surf competition and crab races taking place.

The surf competition runs from 8.30am-2.30pm and the crab races follow at Agnes Water Tavern from 2.30pm.

Every corner of the region will be covered on Australia Day with events taking place in the following regional centres:

Builyan Many Peaks Community Development Assoc.

What: Australia Day breakfast, activities, entertainment and prizes.

Where: Builyan Community Hall

When: 8am-11am

Captain Creek Community Sports & Recreation Club

What: Jam session, toad racing, kids' face painting, Aussie tucker and more.

Where: 111 Murphy Rd

When: 1pm-4pm

Mount Larcom Bowling Club

What: Barbecue and refreshments, jumping castles, face painting and barefoot bowls.

Where: The Narrows Rd

When: 10am-noon

Rosedale Rural Fire Brigade

What: Breakfast from 7am to 9am, live entertainment, mechanical bull, billy karts, table tennis and activities.

Where: Rosedale Hotel, 2 Wills Rd

When: 7am-9pm

South End Progress Assoc Inc

What: Barbecue, activities including volleyball, crab pot throwing, cricket, tug of war and jumping castles.

Where: Golding Park, South End, Curtis Island

When: 10am-3pm

Turkey Beach Progress Assoc Inc

What: Free breakfast and refreshments.

Where: Turkey Beach Hall, Worthington Rd

When: 7am-10am

Yarwun Grow Group

What: Free breakfast and refreshments. Aussie games, kids' activities, jumping castles, sack races, face painting and family entertainment.

Where: Yarwun Reserve

When: 9am-1pm.