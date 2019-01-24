Australia Day water pistol party to cause a mighty splash

Tannum Sands Hotel venue manager Mace Bartlett: A big water pistol fight at the the hotel will be just some of the fun on Australia Day.

AUSTRALIA Day in Tannum Sands is looking action packed.

Tannum Sands Hotel venue manager Mace Bartlett said the idea for this year's event started as a "little idea brainstorm" during a manager meeting.

Now Mr Bartlett and his crew are looking forward to up to 300 patrons on Saturday for what will be "CQ's biggest water pistol party".

"It's our first annual water pistol party but definitely next year we'll be using a bigger space and also getting that area licensed with some family stuff," Mr Bartlett said.

"It's not something we've done before ... I think it will turn into something bigger and better next year."

Mr Bartlett said water activities would be carried out in the hotel's outdoor beer garden area with care taken to ensure electrical points remained untouched.

Hoses and buckets of water will be used to refuel the toy pistols and there will be water bombs too.

"We're lucky enough to have a nice outdoor area, next year it will be a full-blown outdoor event," he said.

"This is a stepping stone for that really big event next year."

Some water pistols will be provided but Mr Bartlett said people wanting to participate should try to bring their own "ammunition" so nobody misses out. The water pistol party will start midday and finish about 3pm.

Saturday's festivities will also include a barbecue buffet, boardie and bikini competition, giant jenga and ping pong.

For live entertainment there will be two bands performing.

JAG & The Rollers will play from 2-6pm and A2Z Duo will play from 8-11pm.

JAG & The Rollers' backing vocalist and marketing coordinator Jackie Perryer said the band loved performing at Tannum Sands.

"If New Year's Eve is any indication, Australia Day is going to be another great opportunity to rock out the old classics and hidden Aussie gems with some of our favourite supporters," Ms Perryer said.

"We've built a strong following at the Tannum pub and the people from Tannum Sands always shows us a great time.

"And it's truly inspiring watching the mother-daughter team of Jenny and Chenai rocking the stage together, they really know how to rock a crowd."