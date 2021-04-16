Australia Day meth use goes wrong for driver

The use of meth on Australia Day landed a Gladstone woman in court.

The use of meth on Australia Day landed a drug-driver in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Hannah Jane Quant, 30, pleaded guilty to drug-driving.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Quant’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On January 28, about 6.20pm, police intercepted Quant driving a Ford sedan on Boyne Island Rd, Boyne Island.

Quant submitted to a roadside drug test and returned a positive to methamphetamine.

Mr Manthey fined Quant $700, disqualified her from driving for three months and recorded a conviction.

