Australia Day meth use goes wrong for driver
The use of meth on Australia Day landed a drug-driver in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Hannah Jane Quant, 30, pleaded guilty to drug-driving.
Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Quant’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.
On January 28, about 6.20pm, police intercepted Quant driving a Ford sedan on Boyne Island Rd, Boyne Island.
Quant submitted to a roadside drug test and returned a positive to methamphetamine.
Mr Manthey fined Quant $700, disqualified her from driving for three months and recorded a conviction.
